Paytronix Rolls Out Platform Upgrades at Annual User Group Meeting

More than 100 restaurant and retail brands provide feedback and product direction at interactive conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, rolled out a series of upgrades to the Paytronix Rewards Platform at the PXUX 2019, which was attended by more than 100 restaurant and retail brands. The interactive conference provides a forum whereby brands can provide feedback, share their experiences and deliver input on future product direction.



“This year’s PXUX was full of exceptional presentations from clients like Primanti Brothers, Jimmy John’s, National Coney Island, Mendocino Farms, and MFA Breaktime,” said Andrew Robbins, president, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Our clients are doing remarkable things with the platform – the high-impact results, growth, and brand enhancements are amazing.”

Upgrades to Paytronix Order & Delivery

While digital ordering is a significant business opportunity for the restaurant industry, brands are challenged to capture order and customer information and incorporate it into their overall business operations. Paytronix Order & Delivery helps them integrate this information with existing loyalty programs and POS data so that they can leverage the full potential of their off-premise business.

Integrated with the high-speed guest engagement platform, Paytronix Order & Delivery offers the most comprehensive loyalty functionality available in any online ordering flow, including: single sign on, open dollar discounts, easy bundling discounts, multiple rewards in a single check, reward balance display, easy registration flow, reward from points flow, and gift card redemption.

Support for Marketing Professionals

Loyalty marketing continues to evolve into an insightful combination of art and science that enables brands to deliver one-to-one customer engagement. Paytronix has added the following new features that help streamline day-to-day outreach for loyalty managers.

One-to-One Promotions – Powered by AI, the system enables marketers to set parameters and then let the machine do the heavy lifting, resulting in massive effectiveness improvements over standard campaigns. Guests convert faster and more often with messages delivered on the right channel, at the right time, with just the right offer.

Campaign Builder – With the ability to set recurring campaigns and easy list upload, setting up new campaigns is a snap.

Email Builder – The drag-and-drop email design tool speeds up the email creation process and includes both dynamic and social content.

Multi-use Coupons – Enables new customer acquisition, attribution, and becomes an overall enrollment booster.

SMS Enrollment at the POS – Facilitates the capture of new loyalty members at the point of purchase by pushing out an SMS text to enroll from the POS.

Native Mobile Integration to Monkey Media – Now restaurant brands can offer both online ordering and a catering program in the same app. This native integration makes it super convenient for guests to earn and redeem catering loyalty currency.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores . Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across nearly 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

Media Contact:

Michelle Tempesta

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

mtempesta@paytronix.com

617-871-2330



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.