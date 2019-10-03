Corcentric companies Determine and SourceOne to host an Interactive Round Table Discussion on Procurement Transformation Roadmap at EBG Sourcing Outlook 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine , a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, and strategic sourcing and procurement experts from Source One Management Services will share insights with a select group of procurement leaders at EBG Sourcing Outlook 2019 on October 10th in Stockholm, Sweden.



Sophie Pope, Sales Director, UK & Nordics at Determine , and Diego De La Garza, Director, Source One will host an Interactive Round Table Discussion called “Building a Procurement Transformation Framework to Maximise the Value of People, Process and Technology.”

“According to Hackett, 95% of procurement professionals believe they’ll see a digital transformation within the next two to three years. A reliance on technology alone cannot provide optimum business results. A holistic approach that places people and process at the core of the procurement model is a requirement for world-class procurement.”

— Sophie Pope, Sales Director, UK & Nordics, Determine, a Corcentric company

Drawing on their 25+ years of experience in the supply chain and procurement technology space, Sophie and Diego will walk the audience through experience sharing, tools, cross-industry best practices, and customer case studies that demonstrate the benefits of a holistic procurement transformation framework and best practices to achieve the smoothest implementation possible.

“The promise of new technologies and the threat of emerging risk factors (or any organisation change situation: growth, merger and acquisition) lead many procurement departments to develop a procurement transformation “plan” to adapt to change, and elevate their role and impact within their organisation. Even high-performing organisations often struggle to bring their procurement teams into this new era effectively. Without a detailed roadmap, even well-resourced procurement teams can grow overwhelmed or find themselves headed toward a dead end.”

— Diego De La Garza, Director, SourceOne, a Corcentric company

Topics covered by the discussion include:

What are the different organisation trigger points to build a procurement roadmap? Is this a one-size-fits all process?

How to create a roadmap depending on your organisation’s objectives?

How to develop and implement a customised strategy tailored to your organisation’s unique pain points, capabilities, and objectives?

What's the role of digital technology in a procurement transformation plan? In which ways do you expect technology to support your procurement roadmap?

What do you need to do to prepare for (digital) transformation?

How do you measure the progress and success of a procurement roadmap?

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with the Determine team – senior executives, solution engineers and customer experience teams – to learn all the ways they can leverage Determine’s industry-leading modular solution approach to achieving a successful digital transformation.

For registration and additional details, please visit http://sourcingoutlook.com/

About Determine, a Corcentric company

Determine, a Corcentric company, is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal, and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance and seamlessly integrates with ERP or third-party systems. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions. For more information, please visit determine.com

About Source One, a Corcentric Company

Source One has been a leading Procurement Service Provider supplementing client resources with cost reduction, strategic sourcing services and spend management solutions since 1992.

The Source One process develops a secure and responsive supply base that is capable of providing quality, delivery, costs, technologies, flexibility and services to meet the current and future business needs. Source One has strategic sourcing and cost reduction solutions for businesses of all sizes, from the small to the mid-market and including the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.SourceOneInc.com .

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay services and solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe that optimize how they purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric’s procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 ‘50 Providers to Know’ by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com .

