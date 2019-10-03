Best Microwave Oven Panini Press

Available for Holiday Shopping

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This new Lékué Panini Press toasts up melty goodness in the microwave oven in minutes. It’s probably the only Panini Press of its kind. This 10-inch long sandwich maker transforms any microwave oven into a microwave grill. It’s a game-changing gift for sandwich lovers, especially for college students or folks with small kitchens.

The Lékué Panini Press, also called a Microwave Grill, features a top and a bottom microwave-safe metal plate. The microwaves from the oven cook food through the plates achieving seared, toasted foods in minutes. The result is perfectly cooked sandwiches with toasty, crunchy bread. Sandwiches are ready in a fraction of the time required to set up, heat up and cook with an electric or cast-iron Panini Press.

This Panini Press features handles for carrying and silicone bands that hold the microwave plates pressed against the sandwiches or other foods. The grill fits in nearly all microwave ovens. When not in use, the grill can be conveniently stored in the microwave oven or on a shelf or in a cabinet. The Panini Press retails for $40. It is dishwasher safe. For more information, recipes and to purchase, visit Lekue at www.lekueusa.com.

