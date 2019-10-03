YRC Worldwide Recognized by Women in Trucking as a 2019 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) is honored to have been recognized as one of Women in Trucking (WIT)’s 2019 “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation” at this year’s WIT Accelerate! Conference and Expo in Dallas, Texas.



The “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation” award highlights companies in the industry who are friendly for women in BOTH driver and professional capacities. The official Women in Trucking Association’s magazine, Redefining the Road, created the award to support WIT’s mission: “To encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry.”

Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT states: “We want to recognize companies that are great places for women to work. We feel … women need to know which companies are moving the needle to attract and retain great female talent. Not only is it recognizing companies that embrace a higher percentage of women in their organizations, it’s being voted on by people in the organizations. Now companies are saying, ‘Help us hire more women,’ and in the last ten years many companies have started women’s initiatives.”

2019 Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation award winners were chosen based upon the following criteria:

Corporate culture supportive of gender diversity

Flexibility in hours and work requirements

Competitive compensation

Quality benefits

Training, continued education and development

Career advancement opportunities

Well-maintained/safe equipment and facilities for drivers

Other factors

“YRC Worldwide is committed to attracting, promoting, recruiting, developing and retaining women in the transportation industry,” states Darren D. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of YRC Worldwide Inc. “We have sponsored over 230 women to attend Women in Trucking conferences, have hosted Girl Scout Transportation Patch events, deployed a women’s empowerment themed trailer, provided formal and informal mentoring opportunities, given coaching and leadership training. We also launched a customized women’s leadership development program with 75 women participating in the first year alone.”

Senior leaders from YRC Worldwide companies including T.J. O’Connor (COO and YRC Freight President), Stephanie Fisher (CFO), Melissa Tomlen (SVP), Bryan Campbell (SVP), Sean Saunders (SVP), Patricia Nazemetz (YRCW Board Member), Bri Simoneau (VP Controller), Don Hinkle (VP), Shelly Moore (VP), Cheryl Saxton (VP), Paul Lorensen (Area VP), and directors have all attended WIT conference(s) alongside women of the YRC Worldwide companies including million mile award-winning linehaul and city drivers, management, supervisors, terminal managers, sales leaders, Human Resource staff, recruiters, executive assistants, training coordinators, sales support, administrators and emerging leaders.

With over 31,000 employees, YRC Worldwide is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight , as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

The Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation award winners will be shared in Edition 3 of Redefining the Road, the official Women in Trucking Association’s magazine, acknowledging best practices and corporate cultures that encourage gender diversity. The award winners are comprised of a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway and YRC Freight , as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics . Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Media Contact: Mike Kelley 913-696-6121 mike.kelley@yrcw.com

