Coalescing Agent Market To Reach USD 1.47 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Coalescing Agent market was valued at USD 1.00 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.47 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9 %. The study covers coalescing agents - Coalescing agents are solvents, which are used in the film formulations of polymer bonds, basically optimizing film formation process in polymer bonding. Coalescing agent improves mechanical properties like scrub resistance, abrasion resistance, and others. Coalescing agents gives a smooth finish to end-products when used in paints and coatings.

Increasing focus of manufacturers on building efficacy and demanding properties such as zero-VOC content in their coalescing agent with better abrasion and heat resistance without elevating prices is one of the major factor driving demand in this market. Growing stringent regulations and rising focus on eco-friendly products has further augmented the demand in the global coalescing agent market. Non-lenient government standards and regulations related to VOC content in the coalescing agent has led to improved focus on developing coalescing agents with zero VOC content by manufacturers.

Growing urbanization and growth of industrial sector in emerging nations leading to elevated demand for coalescing agent from paints and coating industries, increasing demand for high performing and Environment-Friendly Coalescing Agents, there unique mechanical properties, like corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, film impermeability, and resistance against toxic chemicals key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, associated high production costs and non-lenient government standards and regulation, are the major restraining factors hindering the coalescing agent market growth during 2019-2026.

Coalescing Agent market is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 4.8 % and 4.7 % CAGR, respectively. High demand for coalescing agent from end-use industries is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

In APAC, developing nations such as China and India are the largest consumers of coalescing agent due increasing manufacturing activities and rapid urbanization. India is projected to be the fastest-growing coalescing agent market. This high growth is also attributed to the availability of low-cost labor and implementation of government initiatives such as Make in India. Also the implementation of various government initiatives has also created opportunities for growth of the industrial and infrastructure construction sectors. All these factors are expected to drive the coalescing agent market in the region.

As of 2018, Hydrophilic Coalescing Agent is the dominating Coalescing Agent which holds 53.2% of the global market. Increasing demand for environment-friendly coalescing agent also supports the growth of the hydrophilic segment.

Paints & Coatings application type segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 5.2 %. Coalescing agents are added in the formulation of paints & coatings to enhance film formation process during drying. Coalescing agents also offers better film properties such as scrub resistance, heat resistance, and appearance. Rising demand for industrial and architectural coatings in the growing construction and automotive industries is expected to drive the market of coalescing agent.

However, associated high production costs and stringent government regulations are major challenge for the market growth of this market segment

Adhesive & Sealants application type segment was valued at USD 163 million in 2018 and is expected reach USD 230 million mark by 2026 growing at a rate of 4.5 % CAGR.

Asia Pacific is expected to continue to dominate the coalescing agent market. The regional segment account for the 42.0 % of the global Coalescing Agent market in 2018. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth

Associated government standards and regulations and volatile raw material prices is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period

Key participants include Eastman Chemical Company, DowDuPont, Rudolf GmbH, Stepan Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Elementis Plc, OXEA GmbH, Arkema, Synthomer Plc, Celanese Corporation, Croda International Plc, Cargill, Incorporated, and Arkema Group

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Coalescing Agent market on the basis of type, Application type, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hydrophilic Coalescing Agent

Hydrophobic Coalescing Agent

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Inks

Personal Care Ingredient

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Construction

Marine

Automotive

Personal care & pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

