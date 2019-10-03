Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. Announces Termination of Employment of President of Medical Marijuana Group Consulting Ltd. and Medical Marihuana Group Corporation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” of the “Company”), a pioneering cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands, announced today that it has terminated the employment of Phillip Millar, effective September 30, 2019. Mr. Millar was President of both Medical Marijuana Group Consulting Ltd. and Medical Marihuana Group Corporation, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Golden Leaf. John Varghese, Executive Chairman of Golden Leaf, will serve as Interim President of both companies until a replacement is found.



To be added to the distribution list, please email GLH@kcsa.com with “GLH” in the subject line.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit www.goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Investor Relations:

Steve Hosein

Renmark Financial Communications

416-644-2020

shosein@renmarkfinancial.com

John Varghese

Executive Chairman

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

971-371-2685

ir@goldenxtrx.com

Media Relations:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.