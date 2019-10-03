THX, MOTILE(TM) and AMD Join Forces to Bring Breakthrough Entertainment Experiences on Laptops

AMD-powered MOTILE products featuring Tuned by THX(TM) displays and THX® Spatial Audio technology now exclusively available on Walmart.com

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas and consumer electronics, today announced the availability of two new AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) powered MOTILE laptops exclusively available on Walmart.com. Designed for efficient productivity for on-the-go lifestyles, these devices will arrive in market just in time for the fall and holiday shopping seasons. The MOTILE devices are powered by AMD Ryzen™ mobile processors, bringing powerful computing performance and brilliant entertainment experiences. Complemented with THX Spatial Audio technology for an enhanced sound experience and Tuned by THX displays to provide richer, more vibrant colors and better contrast, these devices are expected to greatly improve audio and video playback for consumers.

“We are pleased to make the THX enriched audio and video experiences available to an expanded audience of consumers at various price points,” said Grace Qaqundah, vice president, global marketing, THX Ltd. “Today, more people than ever enjoy music, movies, and TV shows on the go, and through our collaboration with MOTILE, THX is able to make this improved entertainment experience with THX Spatial Audio and Tuned by THX displays more accessible.”

MOTILE - Tuned by THX and THX Spatial Audio: MOTILE, a private-label electronics brand exclusively sold on Walmart.com, welcomes two new MOTILE laptops to its existing lineup of electronics accessories. The two new MOTILE laptops have Tuned by THX for a better viewing experience, ensuring crisper images and brighter colors, as well as immersive, surround audio with THX Spatial Audio. Simply put, with THX Spatial Audio over headphones, the user is in the center of the action and experiences immersion similar to how audio sounds in real-life.

Available with AMD Ryzen™ 5 Mobile Processors or AMD Ryzen™ 3 Mobile Processors both with built-in Radeon™ Vega Graphics, these MOTILE devices deliver advanced, high performance processing and feature the exceptional graphics available on a mobile processor, making Ryzen processors with Radeon graphics the perfect all-in-one solution for those looking for blazing fast performance, rich graphics, and long battery life.

“AMD is pleased to join with THX and MOTILE to offer consumers exceptionally fast, stunning, and efficient computing experiences at an array of price points,” said Kevin Lensing, corporate vice president and general manager, global MNC Sales at AMD.

Powered by AMD Ryzen mobile processors, MOTILE, with both Tuned by THX and THX Spatial Audio features, are performance series laptops, and are thin and light - designed for use by busy people on the go. The laptops run Windows 10 and include integrated graphics, a magnesium aluminum chassis, and a thin bezel design, each with a travel-optimized keyboard. The two 14.1-inch laptops cost just $499.99 (R3/4GB/128GB) and $599.99 (R5/8GB/256GB), and are exclusively available on www.walmart.com.

“Customers shouldn’t have to sacrifice performance for premium visual and audio quality,” said Terrance Oliver, vice president of electronic for Walmart eCommerce U.S. “Our collaboration with AMD and THX enables us to bring customers a quality device that delivers both at an exceptional price.”

For further information about MOTILE products, Tuned by THX and THX Spatial Audio, please visit www.thx.com/motile.

To purchase these products, please visit www.walmart.com/motile.

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the last thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, live events and automotive systems. Today, THX Ltd. continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist’s vision is delivered with integrity to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.thx.com. Get social with us and stay up-to-date with all things #THXLtd: Twitter @THX; Instagram @THXLtd; LinkedIn “THX Ltd”; Facebook “THX Ltd.”

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

THX and the THX logo are registered trademarks of THX Ltd. AMD, the AMD logo, Radeon, Ryzen, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Microsoft, MS and Windows are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. All other trademarks belonging to their respective owners.

