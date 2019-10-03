CloudCommerce Inc. (CLWD) Discusses Innovation and Strategy in Exclusive Audio Interview

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – CloudCommerce Inc. (OTCQB: CLWD) today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/V91Jg .

CloudCommerce CEO and President Andrew Van Noy joins NNW’s Stuart Smith to explain the exclusive services offered by CloudCommerce, a leading provider of audience-driven business intelligence and marketing solutions.

The company’s focus has been reinforced through its deliberate acquisition strategy, designed to strengthen its portfolio and allow it to create SWARM, a proprietary end-to-end solution that applies advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence and market-research techniques to deliver powerful, audience-driven business intelligence that converts opportunities into business success.

“Where we excel for most of our clients is we’re able to execute end-to-end campaigns for them to help them sell or promote their businesses, their goods, their services,” Van Noy observed. “What that looks like is we take our clients’ first-party data, ingest that into our systems. We analyze it, run a bunch of technology against it, so we can better understand who their audiences are and how they speak to them. We refine audience profiles and help them expand and attract new prospective customers.”

Van Noy explained that the company has been able to identify specific components of marketing messages that motivate targeted customers, allowing CloudCommerce to design assets for its clients catered to those segments.

Wrapping up the interview, Van Noy also provided a summary of the company’s milestones for 2019, including winning significant new business with larger clients and filing a Form 1-A with the SEC requesting permission to offer up to $20 million in Tier II preferred stock quotable on the OTC market.

Listen to the full interview at http://nnw.fm/V91Jg .

About CloudCommerce Inc.

CloudCommerce is a leading provider of audience-driven business intelligence and digital-marketing solutions. The company’s flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them and how to motivate them to take meaningful action. It does this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence and market-research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for any business activity. With applications such as marketing, brand perception, customer relationship management, human resources management and operational logistics, SWARM delivers powerful audience-driven business intelligence to convert opportunities into business success. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CloudCommerce.com .

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR) . These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.