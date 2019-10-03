Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present Updated Data from CPI-006 Clinical Trial at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

CPI-006 data to be presented in oral presentation and poster presentation

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies, today announced that it will present data from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-006 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland, taking place November 6-10.



Corvus will present data on CPI-006 in an oral presentation and two poster sessions:

Oral Presentation: Abstract O40: Immunobiology and clinical activity of CPI-006, an anti-CD73 antibody with immunomodulating properties in a phase 1/1b trial in advanced cancers. Presenter: Jason J. Luke, M.D., FACP, Director of the Cancer Immunotherapeutics Center, Associate Professor of Medicine, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Hillman Cancer Center Session Title: Session 204: Immune Checkpoints: Newer Targets and Update on Combinations Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3:45 pm – 4:00 pm ET Poster Presentations: Poster P125: Adenosine and AMP gene expression profiles predict response to adenosine pathway therapies and indicate a need for dual blockade of CD73 and A2AR with CD73 inhibitors. Presenter: Stephen Willingham, PhD, Corvus Senior Scientist Poster Session: Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring, and Novel Technologies Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2019 from 7:00 am – 8:00 pm ET Location: Poster Hall: Prince George AB / Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center Poster P434: A phase 1/1b study to evaluate the humanized anti-CD73 antibody, CPI-006, as a single agent, in combination with CPI-444, and in combination with pembrolizumab in adult patients with advanced cancers. Presenter: Mehrdad Mobasher, M.D., Corvus Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Poster Session: Clinical Trial in Progress Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 7:00 am – 8:30 pm ET Location: Poster Hall: Prince George AB / Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies. Corvus’ lead product candidates are ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, and CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that exhibits immunomodulatory activity and blockade of adenosine production. These candidates are being studied in ongoing Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in patients with a wide range of advanced solid tumors. Ciforadenant is being evaluated in a successive expansion cohort trial examining its activity both as a single agent and in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant, and with pembrolizumab. The Company’s third clinical program, CPI-818, an oral, small molecule drug that has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK, is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

650-900-4522

LLea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Seapy

W2O pure

+1 213-262-9390

sseapy@purecommunications.com



