American Cannabis Company, Inc. Strengthens Team By Adding New VP of Sales & Marketing

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) (“ACC”), a full-service business-to-business cannabis and hemp consulting solutions provider, is pleased to announce the employment of Jared A. Lerner, as its new Vice President of Sales & Marketing. With prior experience as a CEO in the apparel and fashion industry, and having prior professional experience in the telecommunications sector for major networks such as Sprint Corporation, Mr. Lerner brings a myriad of knowledge and skills needed to effectively market ACC’s current and expanding brand line.



Terry Buffalo, American Cannabis Company’s Principal Executive Officer, commented: “We are excited to welcome Jared to the team. Through his experience in creating, developing, and supporting high-performance sales organizations, Mr. Lerner will work with our team to enhance sales and marketing initiatives throughout the entire organization. In addition, he will utilize his expertise in branding and consumer packaged goods (CPG) to bring new and improved products to fruition, further adding value to ACC’s suite of product offerings. ACC strives to stay on the cutting edge of this industry, and by adding team members such as Mr. Lerner, we can continue to fortify the foundation that we have worked on for nearly 7 years to get the brand where it is today.”

Jared A. Lerner, VP of Sales & Marketing for American Cannabis Company, stated: “I am so grateful to be part of this innovative company. I look forward to translating my skill set to this industry as I work with the core team to build out and improve ACC’s product line. With my background in business and CPG, I aim to increase brand awareness across multiple channels to effectively increase overall brand value.”

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. We aim to continuing to grow the Company by promoting our operational management services, and furthermore, the firm has become more involved with taking equity positions in client projects, licensing the American Cannabis Company brand, as well as analyzing acquisition opportunities worldwide. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: SoHum Living Soils® - Winner of the High Times S.T.A.S.H Award for “Best Potting Mix”, The Cultivation Cube™ and the High-Density Cultivation System™. We also design and provide other industry-specific custom product solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Cannabis Remains an Illegal Schedule 1 Drug Under Federal Law

Cannabis, marijuana and its derivatives are illegal “Schedule 1” drugs under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811). As Schedule 1 drugs, cannabis, marijuana and derivatives are viewed as being highly addictive and having no medical value. The United States Drug Enforcement Agency enforces the Controlled Substances Act, and persons violating it are subject to federal criminal prosecution. The criminal penalty structure in the Controlled Substances Act is determined based on the specific predicate violations, including but not limited to: simple possession, drug trafficking, attempt and conspiracy, distribution to minors, trafficking in drug paraphernalia, money laundering, racketeering, environmental damage from illegal manufacturing, continuing criminal enterprise, and smuggling. A first conviction under the Controlled Substances Act can generally result in possible fines from $250,000 to $50 million dollars, and incarceration for periods generally from five and up to forty years. For a second conviction, fines increase generally from $500,000 to $75 million dollars, and incarceration for periods generally from ten years to twenty years to life.

