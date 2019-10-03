Alan W. Wilson and Nicolas Peluffo Join Avant Global Team

Santa Barbara Company Brings Onboard Highly Accomplished Executives Focused on Identifying and Forging Deep Relationships With the World’s Most Disruptive Leaders and Investment Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Global, LLC (“AG”) a leading relationship-driven venture capital Investment, business advisory and private equity fund management firm, today announced the addition of Alan W. Wilson and Nicolas Peluffo to its leadership team.

Demetri Argyropoulos, Avant Global Founder and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I’m thrilled to welcome both Alan and Nicolas to our team. I founded this business on the philosophy that relationships are at the heart of every opportunity. Since 1999, we have utilized the strength of those relationships to create a market niche within our global community. I credit this to many things, including the people we’ve entrusted to carry out this critical mission. The addition of talented leaders like Alan Wilson and Nick Peluffo reinforce AG’s commitment to building deep relationships with those we serve.”

Alan Wilson, JD, MSc., joins Avant Global as its President. In this role, Alan oversees strategy, organizational development, talent and operations, as well as the management of its private equity fund.

Alan is the founder of Sugarbush Capital, a leadership transition management and advisory firm. Additionally, Alan serves as the Executive Chairman of the Novintum group, a Swiss-based collection of oncology-focused biotech and medtech entities. From 2016-2019, he served as Principal at US-based Brown Legacy Group (“BLG”), a healthcare-oriented family business office. Prior to BLG, Alan spent five years as Chief Operating Officer of Rising Tide GmbH, an IP management and advisory firm in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Leveraging the inherent value of intellectual property (“IP”) rights, Alan seeks out opportunities where properly positioned IP can be coupled with talented leadership to create greater value for companies. With a disciplined strategic framework and a strong operational perspective, Alan has leveraged technology and data insights to develop products and services for organizations across the globe. His legal and operational experience as well as his unwavering passion to servant leadership inspire a collaborative culture centered on service to others.

Alan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Ball State University, a Master of Science in Information & Communication Sciences from Ball State, a Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law, and Executive Education certification from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France. He is an active member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO) Colorado, Ball State University Alumni Association, Flatirons Community Church in Golden, CO, the Illinois Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

Nicolas Peluffo joins Avant Global as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Nicolas is the Founder of OTB Capital, a business advisory firm focused on luxury hotel and real estate companies with unique value propositions, whose services include company board of directors, capital sourcing of debt & equity, transaction advisory, asset management, management contracts negotiating, development consulting, marketing & sales consulting and strategic planning.

Currently, he is a member of the Board of Directors of Brazilian companies Ponta dos Ganchos Resort and Xmile Learning.

Between 2015 and 2018, he was the CEO of Frade Spot and Frade Villas, a combined $230 million real estate development and a Polo Capital Management investment. During this time, he helped develop 11 million square feet of land and 753,000 square feet of high-end construction, as well as restructured the governance, capital structure and operations of the company. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of Relais & Chateaux in Paris, France, between 2009 and 2012. He earned his Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina in Brazil, has a Certificate in Real Estate, Development and Hotel Investment from Cornell and is a Harvard Business School alumni, where he graduated from the three- year Owner/President Management program (OPM).

Argyropoulos continued, “Honesty, resilience, fortitude, tenacity to win and hard work are the foundational traits of the team at Avant Global. Both Alan and Nicolas epitomize these traits, making them ideally suited to help us in our next stage of growth.”

About Avant Global

Founded in 1999, the AG business is built on the guiding belief that trust, above all else, is the most powerful currency in business. While specific technology and market trends come and go, the importance of developing the right network of trusted connections remains mission-critical to nearly every business opportunity. AG applies this relationship-centered mentality as it seeks to identify the best opportunities within the venture capital, strategic advisory and private equity fund management space.

