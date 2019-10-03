California Closets Introduces First Custom Design Collection

New Paxton Collection Offers Transitional Modern Storage Solutions for the Whole Home

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, CA, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Closets®, a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV), today introduced Paxton, the company’s first exclusive design collection meticulously curated to reflect a transitional modern aesthetic. Available to preview online and in select California Closets locations, Paxton is distinguished by a streamlined profile and hidden hardware that achieves the look and feel of built-in furniture. An edited and complementary palette of premium finishes, materials, and coordinating elements combine seamlessly to maintain a cohesive design in any configuration, while an exclusive EverStyle Drawer System delivers exceptional style, versatility, and organization.

“California Closets has always been the leader of design-driven innovation. Paxton defines the first of many custom collections that we believe will not only visually appeal to our customers, but will also address the ways in which they live today,” said California Closets CEO, Bill Barton.

The Paxton Collection provides a refined and fully-customizable solution for any room, from the closet and media center to the home office and wine bar. Differentiated by hidden hardware that creates clean, unobstructed lines and achieves the look and feel of built-in furniture, Paxton includes exclusive design features like built-in vanities, wine stars, ventilated drawers, and wall beds that maximize function and space. Sophisticated elements such as suspended hanging poles, inset doors, and glass shelving all provide an elevated finishing touch.

Also exclusive to California Closets and signature to Paxton is the Everstyle Drawer System that offers 15 unique drawer configurations to organize clothes, accessories, laundry, and more. Elegant details like faux leather lining, glass fronts, and metal trims enhance customizable organizers, dividers, trays, baskets, and adjustable bars for maximum utility and personal style.

“Our customers want their homes to reflect their personal style and that's really at the root of what we do at California Closets,” adds California Closets SVP and Chief Merchandising Officer, Jill LaRue-Rieser. Throughout the design process, we remained dedicated to the authenticity of Paxton’s specific style. The entire collection is edited and engineered with purpose, bringing together modern and traditional elements that combine beautifully to optimize any room in the home.”

The Paxton Collection is available to preview online and currently offered at select California Closets locations nationwide. Further availability will be offered in spring 2020.

About California Closets

For over four decades, California Closets has built a reputation as the leader in premium and luxury space management. Committed to Designing Better Lives®, California Closets delivers custom organizational solutions and unparalleled customer service with nearly 150 showrooms and nearly 900 professional design consultants across North America. Visit CaliforniaClosets.com to learn more.

