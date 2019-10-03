MONAT Expands Relationship with VERB to Include New Skincare Line

MONAT’s Decision Driven by Ongoing Success Using VERB’s Sampling Sales CRM

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and MIAMI, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB; VERBW) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing applications and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, announced today that anti-aging beauty products developer and distributor MONAT Global Corp (“MONAT”) has expanded their relationship with VERB to include their recently launched skincare line.



As a current customer, MONAT has already experienced increased traction and engagement in their direct sales efforts by implementing the Company’s white labeled sales tools and leveraging the customer relationship management (CRM) sampling sales software. The expansion, which follows the recent domestic and international launch of MONAT’s new skincare line, was mainly driven by the meaningful increase in sales that VERB’s mobile CRM has already demonstrated with MONAT’s haircare product line.

“In the time since our initial launch with the VERB sampling program, we’ve already generated improved conversion rates up to 20% on average for our haircare mailers,” said Lo Myrick, MONAT Director of Market Partner Experience. “Because we’ve been able to experience the power and performance of VERB’s sampling sales program already, it was an easy decision for us to expand our relationship with the launch of our skincare mailers. Simply put, not only have we been able to engage on a deeper level with a greater number of new prospects, we’ve also introduced our customers to a whole new side of MONAT.”

VERB President of Global Sales McKinley Oswald added, "VERB provides unparalleled sales and marketing applications for the direct sales industry and our valued partners like MONAT. We look forward to building on their early success and propelling their business to become a leader in the anti-aging movement.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

