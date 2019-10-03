Global Electrosurgery Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrosurgery - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electrosurgery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%.



Generators, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Generators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$75.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$303.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Generators will reach a market size of US$150.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$242.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Applied Medical Resources Corporation (USA)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Bovie Medical Corporation (USA)

BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

ConMed Corporation (USA)

ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Megadyne Medical Products, Inc. (USA)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



The Promise of Faster, Non-Toxic, Low Cost Surgeries Continues to Fuel Growth in the Global Electrosurgery Market

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Method for 2019E

Competition

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Bipolar Cutting Electrosurgical Units Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electrosurgery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Generators (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Instruments & Accessories (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Argon & Smoke Management Systems (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Electrosurgery Devices

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Increase in Chronic Diseases and Age-Related Health Implications Necessitate Surgical Interventions, Fuel Demand for Electrosurgical Devices

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 60+ Years in Billion by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 and 2050

Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Rising Demand for Disposable Low Volume, High Value Products Spurs Growth

Bipolar Electrosurgical Devices Market Benefits from the Steady Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Electrosurgical Generators Market: An Overview

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use for 2019E

Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand for Electrosurgery Accessories

Increasing Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures Spurs Use of Electrosurgery Devices

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market: Breakdown of Number of Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in Select Countries for 2017

Rising Use of Electrosurgery Technique in Dermatological Surgery Augurs Well for Electrosurgery Device market

Electrosurgery's Growing Significance in Cardiac Electrophysiology Sustains Market Growth

Electrosurgical Products for Argon Plasma Coagulation: Benefiting from Enhanced Performance Efficiency

Risk of Burns with Electrosurgery Devices: A Major Issue

Surgical Smoke from Electrosurgical Tools (ESTs): Adverse Impact on Quality of Work Environment

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Electrosurgery: An Introduction

History of Electrosurgery

Electrosurgery Delivery Techniques

Monopolar Electrosurgery

Bipolar Electrosurgery

Electrosurgical Generator or Electrosurgical Unit (ESU)

5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Electrosurgery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Generators (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Instruments & Accessories (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Argon & Smoke Management Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Electrosurgery Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Generators (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Instruments & Accessories (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Argon & Smoke Management Systems (Product) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7xuyl

