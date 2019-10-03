Plus Products Announces Launch of Nationwide Hemp CBD Marketing Campaign

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”) today announced the kick-off of a nationwide marketing campaign featuring the Company’s new 100% hemp CBD product. The new product line was recently launched in partnership with Casper, a leading direct-to-consumer sleep company, along with additional help from John Legend who will advocate for CBD on behalf of PLUS.

Highlights

Launch of PLUS’s first commercial , which will be featured in digital direct to consumer advertisements;

, which will be featured in digital direct to consumer advertisements; Campaign features new PLUS hemp CBD products, which consumers can purchase and have shipped directly to their front door in 43 states on plusproducts.com ;

; For the month of October, customers will be able to purchase 3 products for the price of 2 by using the promotion code PLPRF (Plus Products Friends)

360 Degree Campaign

The Company generated over 300 million impressions1 from its September 17th launch event including coverage from Forbes, CNBC, Politico, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard. Leveraging this press coverage, PLUS will seek to continue to drive awareness with a national campaign which will include omni-channel marketing, homepage takeovers, and video advertising. A version of the commercial is currently available on Vimeo .

Partnerships

”Just as important as telling a story is making sure people can actually hear it, which is why collaborating with a voice as impactful as John Legend’s and a company that has the brand equity of Casper is so critical to cutting through the noise of today’s world,” stated Jake Heimark, Co-Founder & CEO. “Casper alone has millions of consumers who know them as an innovative and trustworthy brand focused on helping people sleep better. The legitimacy that comes from this partnership is invaluable both in earning consumer trust and growing our distribution through traditional retail channels.”

Continuing to demonstrate this ability to draw collaborators to grow its brand, PLUS has partnered with award-winning Los Angeles advertising agency BTTR to design the campaign.

BTTR joins renowned photographer Jill Greenberg, direct-to-consumer pioneer Casper, and American superstar John Legend on the list of recently announced partners.

“Marketing is about telling a story to consumers, which is why we are so thrilled by the team we have assembled to help us do just that. Jill Greenberg has brought our products to life by capturing real people and identifiable moments with her photography and BTTR has put those images to work with a beautifully designed campaign,” continued Mr. Heimark.

Buy 3 for the Price of 2 Promotion

As a key component of the campaign, PLUS will encourage its customers to try out the entire hemp CBD product portfolio with a buy 3 for the price of 2 offering through the month of October as supplies last.

The Company’s hemp CBD product line was developed by PLUS’s team of scientists, entrepreneurs and chefs under its recently announced product system and includes (a) CBD infused BALANCE blueberry gummies (b) CBD & Vitamin B infused UPLIFT grapefruit gummies and (c) CBD & Melatonin infused SLEEP blackberry tea gummies developed in collaboration with Casper’s team of experts.

The entire portfolio of 100% hemp CBD products is available to be shipped directly to consumers on plusproducts.com .

“The primary goal of our national hemp CBD launch is to put PLUS gummies into as many hands as possible, and this campaign underscores that,” said Mr. Heimark. “We have the utmost confidence in our products’ ability to win over consumers. In California, the largest cannabis market in the world, PLUS has the #1 & #2 best-selling products across all categories – putting our gummies at the top of a list that is over 20,000 products long2. We expect our CBD products will produce similar results.”

﻿(1)﻿ Impressions are defined by the number of times a piece or pieces of digital media render on a user’s screen

(2) Over the last twelve months by units and dollars of retail sales according to BDS Analystics

Availability

National Hemp CBD: PLUS recently announced a line of 100% Hemp CBD infused gummies in partnership with Casper Sleep and John Legend. They are available for purchase at plusproducts.com nationwide.

California THC: PLUS cannabis infused edibles are available in over 360 licensed retailers across the state of California and the company has a pipeline of new product innovations that it expects to continue to rollout under its new streamlined and easy to understand cannabis system.

About PLUS

PLUS is a California hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.



The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The financial information included in this press release is not required for any regulatory purpose and is, therefore, provided solely for additional investor guidance. Where possible the information has been constructed by management from available unaudited interim financial information.



Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company’s marketing campaign, and the awareness to the Company it will bring, the shipment of the Company’s products, collaborations with the Company’s partners and any new partners, the success of PLUS’s products and the launch of any new products.



These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company’s investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of the Company’s products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of the Company to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4edba8d6-d941-4f09-a415-c8e5d8269c4a

