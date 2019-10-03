Clearside Biomedical Announces Multiple Presentations to be Given at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2019 Annual Meeting

Presentations include an original paper on anterior uveitis patients from the Phase 3 PEACHTREE Clinical Trial

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that multiple oral presentations on Clearside’s pipeline and proprietary SCS Microinjector™ targeting the suprachoroidal space will be given at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2019 Annual Meeting taking place October 12-15, 2019 in San Francisco, California.



Presentation Details:

Title: Suprachoroidal CLS-TA and IOP: Results from the Phase 3 PEACHTREE Clinical Trial Author: Steven Yeh, M.D., Associate Professor, Emory Eye Center Date/Time: Sunday, October 13th / 3:15 p.m.; also available as an ePoster Poster #: PO522 Title: Suprachoroidal Delivery for Ocular Gene Therapy: Nonclinical Experiments Evaluating Nonviral DNA Nanoparticles Author: Christine N. Kay, M.D., Vitreo Retinal Associates; Affiliate Assistant Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology, University of South Florida Date/Time: Sunday, October 13th / 5:00 p.m.; also available as an ePoster Poster #: PO395 Title: A Subgroup Analysis of Subjects Diagnosed With Anterior Uveitis From the Phase 3 PEACHTREE Clinical Trial Author: Ashleigh L. Levison, M.D., Colorado Retina Associates Date/Time: Monday, October 14th / 8:30 a.m. Paper #: PA031 Title: Disorganization of the Retinal Inner Layers as a Biomarker: Results of the TYBEE Phase 2 in DME Author: Michael S. Ip, M.D., Doheny Eye Institute, David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles, CA Date/Time: ePoster Poster #: PO485

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector™ targeting the suprachoroidal space (SCS) offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications, as well as future therapeutic innovations such as gene therapy. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Clearside’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential to bring XIPERE to market for uveitis patients, opportunities for expanding Clearside’s internal pipeline, and the potential benefits of XIPERE and the SCS injection platform. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Clearside’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Clearside’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2019, Clearside’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019, and Clearside’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Clearside as of the date of this release, and Clearside assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

