Paradigm Launches Paradigm View

Merging complex science and a simple photograph helps pros and homeowners configure, visualize, and buy building products for the home.

/EIN News/ -- Middleton, WI, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradigm introduces Paradigm View, a revolutionary visualization technology that automatically identifies complex building products on homes. Paradigm View enables building professionals to accurately configure, quote, and sell products and allows homeowners to easily visualize and make selections on a photograph of their actual home.

Starting with a smartphone photo, Paradigm View automatically determines where windows, doors, garage doors, and other building products are located. In a matter of minutes, Paradigm View transforms the home into an accurate configurable image that is used to shop and visualize any number of options and estimate the cost of product selections.

The configured image in Paradigm View showcases real product options on actual homes and allows homeowners to choose from manufacturer catalogs containing the most up-to-date products with current pricing. Paradigm View also integrates with e-commerce solutions, so users can even add selections to a shopping cart and check out or submit their selections for more information.

“Paradigm View harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and deep machine learning to help homeowners, dealers, in-home sales representatives, and design professionals visualize and configure complex building products on any home, using just a picture,” explains Matt Davis, Paradigm View Product Owner. “It takes the guess-work out of building-product configuration and cost estimating for building professionals, and it offers homeowners a fun, easy-to-use tool for accurately visualizing possibilities before ordering.”

About Paradigm: Paradigm provides technology solutions designed to simplify the process of configuring, quoting, and manufacturing complex configurable building products. Its software solutions help manufacturers and retailers in the building products industry. Paradigm’s clients range from regional, mid-sized manufacturers of building products to major international home improvement retail corporations.

To learn more, request a demo: myparadigm.com/paradigm-view/

