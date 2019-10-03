CNE seeks training strategies for municipal elections staffs

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 3 - The National Electoral Commission (CNE) decided last Wednesday to step up training programmes for provincial and municipal administrative staffs, in the ambit of the preparation of the country's first local elections, scheduled for the year 2020.,

This was announced by the CNE's spokesman, Lucas Quilundo, right after a meeting that analysed the adequate mechanisms for the local elections roadmap and response to the general expectations in the ambit of the organization of this process.

He explained that the meeting, chaired by the CNE's president, André Silva Neto, considered the possibility of renewing a partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to provide training for CNE staff at different levels, including citizens in general.

Lucas Quilundo reported that an approach to the municipal electoral logistics plan was also considered, which should be adopted according to the number of voters to be registered and in accordance with the approved legislation.

He noted the need for the institution to strengthen the oversight of the process of updating the electoral register, in accordance with the inclusion of citizens who reach the electoral age.

It is also a CNE responsibility to organize, execute, coordinate and run the electoral process, elaborate its budget proposal and forward it to the Executive, promote the clarification actions for the citizens, candidates, the political parties and coalitions about electoral operations.

The CNE is equally tasked with publishing the results of elections (general or local) and referendums.

