Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Discovery Informatics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Drug Discovery Informatics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.9%.



Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Sequencing & Target Data Analysis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$183 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Sequencing & Target Data Analysis will reach a market size of US$82.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$317.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Certara USA, Inc. (USA)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. (USA)

Dassault Systemes (France)

GVK Biosciences Pvt., Ltd. (India)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Infosys Ltd. (India)

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. (India)

Novo Informatics Pvt., Ltd. (India)

Openeye Scientific Software (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

Schrodinger LLC (USA)

Selvita SA (Poland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Drug Discovery Informatics: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Drug Discovery Informatics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Sequencing & Target Data Analysis (Function) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Docking (Function) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Molecular Modelling (Function) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Library Preparation (Function) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Software (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Services (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Robust Drug Discovery Investments in Response to Growing Global Disease Burden Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Growing Global Disease Burden Intensifies the R&D Urgency for New & Potent Drugs: Global Disease Burden (In Million DALYs (Disability-Adjusted Life Years)) for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2019

Rising Drug Development Spending Acts as the Chief Catalyst for the Adoption of Drug Discovery Informatics: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Migration to Data Driven Drug Development Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Growing Focus on Optimizing Hit to Lead (H2L) Processes in Early Stage Drug Discovery to Benefit Growth of Drug Discovery Informatics/Chemoinformatics

Growing Use of In-Silico Methods in Drug Development Bodes Well for the Use of Informatics

The Rise of Nanoinformatics as the New Era of Research in Nanomedicine Marks the Beginning of Use of Informatics in Nanomedicine

Exploding Commercial Opportunity for Nanomedicine Bodes Well for the Growth of Nanoinformatics: Global Nanomedicine Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Cloud Computing Emerges to Play a Key Role in Bioinformatics

Cost Benefits Over In-House Informatics Helps Expand the Commercial Visibility of Outsourced Informatics

Continuously Evolving CRO Industry Highlights the Growing Importance & Value of Pharma R&D Outsourcing: Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Robust Adoption of Bioinformatics Services Highlights the Growing Dominance of Informatics Outsourcing Over Traditional In-House Informatics: Global Bioinformatics Services Market (In US$ Billion) by Service Type for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Competitive Challenges Faced by the Pharma Industry & the Ensuing Need for Decision Support Tools & Collaborative Discovery Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for Drug Discovery Informatics

Rising Global Healthcare Spending Spurs Government Focus On Cost Containment Driving Pharma Companies to Cut Drug Prices by Reducing Research Costs: Global Healthcare Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Government, Private & Consumer Out-of-Pocket for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025

Productivity Gains, Acceleration of Speed & Success of Drug Discovery Research Drive Adoption of Drug Discovery Informatics

Move Towards Value-Based Care & the Resulting Emergence of the Era of Precision Medicine Catalyzes the Commercial Value of Drug Discovery Informatics

Robust Outlook for Precision Medicine Strengthens the Business Case for Drug Discovery Informatics: Global Market for Precision Medicine (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Sequencing & Target Data Analysis (Function) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Docking (Function) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Molecular Modelling (Function) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Library Preparation (Function) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Software (Solution) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Services (Solution) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Dwindling Government Funding Support for Healthcare R&D, A Major Challenge for Growth in the Country

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Sequencing & Target Data Analysis (Function) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Docking (Function) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Molecular Modelling (Function) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Library Preparation (Function) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Software (Solution) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Services (Solution) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2axum

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.