Friendable Updates 2019-2020 Strategy to Release its Live Streaming Application “Fan Pass” and Kicks Off Capital Raising Efforts

/EIN News/ -- REG D Offering Summary Now Available to Accredited Investors



CAMPBELL, CA, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDBL) is pleased to announce additional details of its strategy for the remainder of 2019 and going forward in 2020. The Company is prepared to engage with accredited investors for its one-million dollar ($1,000,000) capital raise, as management continues to revise, update and finalize its plans for the release of Fan Pass “Live Streaming Video” mobile application.

“Along our path to restructuring Friendable’s debt, the Company has maintained strong relationships with its vendors and partners, as they are an integral part of our Fan Pass app development, deployment and our overall capabilities. The artists, venues, dates and timing for our Fan Pass app release are currently being revised to adapt to the Company’s current timing as well as artists’ touring schedules,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“In preparation of our capital raise, Friendable previously filed a “FORM D” with the SEC on May 24, 2019 in anticipation of its one-million dollar ($1,000,000) preferred offering. As we prepared for circulation of the offering, management determined it was best to partner with a “Crowd Funding Platform” for maximum exposure of the Company’s vision, business plan, strategy and offering materials. Based on various factors the best fit for Friendable was identified as Fundable.com and StartUps.co and they were chosen for this purpose. We encourage accredited investors to review the materials now available, by clicking through the LINK PROVIDED BELOW. For any additional information please inquire with the Company directly,” said Rositano, Jr.

LINK TO FRIENDABLE, INC. – $1,000,000 PREFERRED SHARE OFFERING

https://www.fundable.com/friendable-inc

“Going forward and following our capital raise the Company will be focused on the release of its Fan Pass “Live Streaming Video” mobile application. We believe it to be critical to our business model to begin deploying Fan Pass Broadcast teams and capturing as much unique “Live Streaming Video” content as possible, prior to launch. At the same time we must also focus on monetization, adding new partner opportunities and building out content channels, that will push the monthly recurring nature of the revenue streams we believe will be created. As with any successful growth strategy, analyzing the data metrics, user downloads, conversions and recurring revenue are all going to be critical to our growth and scalability moving forward as well. Thank you to all our shareholders and supporters, we look forward to exciting times ahead,” concluded Rositano, Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company released its new version of Friendable with a focus on dating and building subscription based revenue, starting with its existing and historical database of approximately 900,000 registered users.

Fan Pass is the Company’s newest app/brand, scheduled for release in 2019. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smart phone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist fan base to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.