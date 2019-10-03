Holloway House, Inc., Maker of Quick Shine®, Named 2019 EPA Safer Choice® Partner of the Year

/EIN News/ -- FORTVILLE, Ind., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holloway House, Inc., the maker of the Quick Shine® family of floor care products, was named a 2019 Safer Choice® Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for outstanding achievement in the formulation and manufacture of products that are safer for families, pets, workplaces, communities, and the environment.



Holloway House has been a Safer Choice partner since 2008 and offers seven Safer Choice-certified products. To qualify for the Safer Choice label, a product must meet the EPA’s Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human and environmental health criteria.

“Our goal for all our Quick Shine products is to make floor care products that deliver exceptional performance while being safer for families, pets and the environment,” said Christopher Eck, president of Holloway House, Inc. “We are honored that the EPA has recognized us as a 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year.”

All Quick Shine Safer Choice products are free from heavy metals, harmful surfactants, hazardous solvents and inorganic phosphates. Quick Shine Finishes are free from aluminum, ammonia, formaldehyde, fragrance, paraben and phthalate. Quick Shine Cleaners are free from alcohol, ammonia, formaldehyde and paraben.

Quick Shine Safer Choice products will soon feature a new front label design that will allow consumers to quickly identify the brand’s finishes and cleaners that are both effective and safer for families, pets and the environment, and will provide an easy way for consumers to select the formulation for their particular hard-surface flooring type with the Safer Choice logo.

The 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Awards were presented during a public ceremony on September 25, 2019 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC. More information on the 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners can be found at www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards .

About Holloway House, Inc.

A family-owned company since 1962, Holloway House manufactures best-in-class formulas to care for hardwood, laminate, marble, stone, tile and vinyl flooring, as well as wood cabinets, furniture and recently have added Mop Kits to the array of products for application of Quick Shine® Finishes and Cleaners. An EPA Safer Choice partner since 2008, Holloway House was named an EPA Partner of the Year in 2019. Quick Shine products are available at all major retailers in the United States and Canada. For more information, go to hollowayhouse.net, and on Facebook @QuickShineFloorFinish.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411

mconklin@teamclarus.com

