Verit Advisors Mary Josephs Recognized by Private Company Directors Magazine

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Company Directors magazine has announced their 2019 list of Directors to Watch and Mary Josephs, CEO of Verit Advisors® has been named to that list. These top directors not only exemplify the very best in board service, they uniformly find that the structures and opportunities of private company board service enable them to have a real impact on the businesses they nurture and guide. There were over 40 qualified nominations and 18 directors were selected.

Mary Josephs said, “I am honored to be recognized by Private Company Directors magazine. I feel governance and outside board membership is critical to the success of companies.”

Mary Josephs is a recognized authority on family and private company finance, governance and employee stock ownership plans. She has 30-plus years of experience assisting in several hundred ownership transitions for middle-market companies. Mary is a director of Hisco, Manson Construction and Performance Contracting. She is a past board member and a lifetime member of the ESOP Association, a two-term board member, 40-year member of the National Center for Employee Ownership and board member of Chicago’s Big Shoulders Fund. Before starting Verit Advisors in 2009, she founded LaSalle National Bank’s ESOP group and later led Bank of America-Merrill Lynch’s ESOP Solutions Group.

About Verit Advisors

Founded by CEO Mary Josephs, Verit Advisors® is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019 as the foremost expert in employee stock ownership plans and transactions and middle market strategic alternatives, having designed, structured and executed hundreds of ESOPs. Verit also provides investment banking advisory services for closely held middle market businesses that relate to ownership transition and related strategic alternatives. Additionally, Verit advises on corporate finance, M&A, debt capital markets, board advisory services, transaction opinions and valuation services.

About Private Company Director

Over the past six years Private Company Director has offered commentary and guidance on governance and board-management best practices for directors and executives of private companies which champion the same values. Private Company Director is for directors, owners, and advisers of family-owned, closely-held and private-equity owned businesses of all sizes.

