Learning A-Z Commemorates 20th Anniversary of Headsprout

The research-proven online and mobile reading program for K–5 students improves reading skills and boosts test scores for students of a variety of levels

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building reading skills in the early grades is vital for a lifetime of success. This year, Learning A-Z celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original launch of Headsprout ® , an innovative reading program for K–5 students that has been proven to increase reading skills and boost test scores for students of various backgrounds and reading levels, including non-readers, early readers, established readers, English language learners, and students with special needs.



Headsprout, which is currently used in more than 2,500 schools, is an adaptive online and mobile reading program that takes students on a digital journey to become better readers. Students complete interactive episodes that continually teach the reading fundamentals and comprehension skills they will need to excel in the classroom and beyond. To date, students have launched more than 162 million episodes, and tens of thousands of learners log on to Headsprout every school day.

“Besides the many improvements that have been made to Headsprout over the years, what sets Headsprout apart from other online reading programs is its patented, one-of-a-kind scaffolded teaching approach that automatically adapts so every student receives the individualized practice and instruction they need,” said Learning A-Z president Patrick Marcotte. “Over the past 20 years, Headsprout has been proven to help boost test scores, engage students who have historically struggled in reading, and help all learners improve reading comprehension and enhance reading fluency.”

Since 1999, numerous research studies and reviews conducted in classroom settings around the world have proven the effectiveness of Headsprout’s patented, research-based teaching methods. The Headsprout early reading sequence takes nonreaders or beginning readers up to mid-second grade reading level in fewer than 30 hours of individualized instruction. Headsprout has received favorable reviews from respected organizations such as the Florida Center for Reading Research . In addition, peer-reviewed research shows that students who use Headsprout make greater gains than students who do not use the program.

About Learning A–Z

Learning A-Z® is a literacy-focused PreK-6 educational provider of technology-enabled learning solutions. Our products blend traditional teacher-led instruction with robust online resources to make teaching more effective and efficient, practice more accessible and personalized, assessment more strategic and automated, and learning more informed and proactive. Our suite of products includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z products are used by more than 8 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium Learning Group delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K–2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers), and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science). We believe that every student has unlimited potential, that teachers matter, and that data, instruction, and practice are the keys to success in the classroom and beyond.

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com .

