Global Magnesium Alloys Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesium Alloys - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Magnesium Alloys market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.5%.



Cast Alloys, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Cast Alloys will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$96.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Cast Alloys will reach a market size of US$94.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$391.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Dead sea Magnesium Ltd. (Israel)

Dynacast International, Inc. (USA)

Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Magnesium Elektron Ltd. (United Kingdom)

MAGONTEC Limited (Australia)

Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd. (China)

POSCO (Korea)

Rima Group (Brazil)

Smiths Advanced Metals (United Kingdom)

Spartan Light Metal Products (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Surge in Production of Light Weight Components and Advantages of Magnesium Alloys over Other Alloys Drives Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Magnesium Alloys Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Wrought Alloys (Alloy Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Cast Alloys (Alloy Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Preference for Light-Weight Components from Aerospace & Defense Sector Drives Huge Demand for Magnesium Alloys

Growing Use of Magnesium Alloys in Automotive Industry to Enhance Fuel Efficiency and Control Emissions Bode Well for the Magnesium Alloys Market

Global Production of Passenger Cars in Million Units for the Years 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022

Global Production of Light Vehicles: Breakdown of Number of Units by Region for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Market for Electric Vehicles and Passenger Cars Supports the Demand for Nanostructured Mg Alloys

Production of Electric Vehicles Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of Units in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Metals in Medical Sector Propels Demand for Mg Alloys

Development of New Processes Such as Thixomolding and New Rheocasting Support Growth of Mg Alloys

Emerging Applications of Mg Alloys in Electronics Market Boosts Demand

Innovations and Advancements

Allite Introduces Super Magnesium Alloy for Humble Bicyle

Xiaomi Launches Smart Suitcase With Aluminium-Magnesium Alloy Body

Xiaomi Releases a Notebook With Magnesium-Lithium Chassis

LG to Use Magnesium Alloy Sheets of POSCO in its Ultra-Light Gram

Samsung Uses Metal 12 Magnesium Alloy in Phones and Watches

Acer Launches TravelMate P6 Series Notebook Made Using Magnesium-Aluminium Alloy Chassis

Product Overview

Introduction to Magnesium Alloys

Types of Magnesium Alloys

Cast Alloys

Wrought Alloys

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Magnesium Alloys Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Wrought Alloys (Alloy Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Cast Alloys (Alloy Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Magnesium Alloys Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Wrought Alloys (Alloy Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Cast Alloys (Alloy Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99i62a

