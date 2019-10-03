Global Magnesium Alloys Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Magnesium Alloys market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.5%.
Cast Alloys, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Cast Alloys will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$96.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Cast Alloys will reach a market size of US$94.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$391.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Dead sea Magnesium Ltd. (Israel)
- Dynacast International, Inc. (USA)
- Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Magnesium Elektron Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- MAGONTEC Limited (Australia)
- Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd. (China)
- POSCO (Korea)
- Rima Group (Brazil)
- Smiths Advanced Metals (United Kingdom)
- Spartan Light Metal Products (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Surge in Production of Light Weight Components and Advantages of Magnesium Alloys over Other Alloys Drives Demand
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Magnesium Alloys Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Wrought Alloys (Alloy Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Cast Alloys (Alloy Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Preference for Light-Weight Components from Aerospace & Defense Sector Drives Huge Demand for Magnesium Alloys
- Growing Use of Magnesium Alloys in Automotive Industry to Enhance Fuel Efficiency and Control Emissions Bode Well for the Magnesium Alloys Market
- Global Production of Passenger Cars in Million Units for the Years 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022
- Global Production of Light Vehicles: Breakdown of Number of Units by Region for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Growing Market for Electric Vehicles and Passenger Cars Supports the Demand for Nanostructured Mg Alloys
- Production of Electric Vehicles Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of Units in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Metals in Medical Sector Propels Demand for Mg Alloys
- Development of New Processes Such as Thixomolding and New Rheocasting Support Growth of Mg Alloys
- Emerging Applications of Mg Alloys in Electronics Market Boosts Demand
- Innovations and Advancements
- Allite Introduces Super Magnesium Alloy for Humble Bicyle
- Xiaomi Launches Smart Suitcase With Aluminium-Magnesium Alloy Body
- Xiaomi Releases a Notebook With Magnesium-Lithium Chassis
- LG to Use Magnesium Alloy Sheets of POSCO in its Ultra-Light Gram
- Samsung Uses Metal 12 Magnesium Alloy in Phones and Watches
- Acer Launches TravelMate P6 Series Notebook Made Using Magnesium-Aluminium Alloy Chassis
- Product Overview
- Introduction to Magnesium Alloys
- Types of Magnesium Alloys
- Cast Alloys
- Wrought Alloys
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Magnesium Alloys Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Wrought Alloys (Alloy Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Cast Alloys (Alloy Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Magnesium Alloys Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Wrought Alloys (Alloy Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Cast Alloys (Alloy Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
