The Russian Export Center acted as BIOTECHMED 2019 General Partner

Global cooperation, international relations development and export of medical services were part of the agenda of the IV annual International Forum BIOTECHMED.

RUSSIA, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 17th, the plenary session "Global Cooperation and development of international relations" was held. It was attended by Sergey Tsyb, the First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, Irina Kashirina, Director for export support of pharmaceutical and medical industries of JSC "Russian export center".“Thanks to development institutions, such as the Russian Export Center, the state actively supports business by giving out credits, subsidizing, factoring, tender guarantees and also insurance mechanisms for receivables. Particular attention is paid to the application of the processing regime in the customs territory, which is the duty-free import of foreign products and without paying value-added tax. Also, it will be possible soon to subsidize the air transportation of pharmaceutical products for long-distance deliveries abroad", - said the representative of JSC "Russian export center" Irina Kashirina. At the end of 6 months, the export of pre-packaged medicines amounted to $ 225 million, showing an increase of 3%.Today, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Belarus are the leaders in the import of Russian packaged medicines, and export to other countries is gradually growing. Experts believe that the points of growth may be supplies to Southeast Asia, Latin America, Central Asia, and Africa. Russian export of finished medicines show stable steady growth, and manufacturers are ready to expand the geography of exports."We expect an increase in the volume of products supplied. The application of the processing procedure in the customs territory as part of an export project with the possibility of lending to a foreign buyer and insurance is a fairly effective mechanism. It is important to note that non-tariff regulation measures are also not applied, which is important for the medical and pharmaceutical industries. By 2024, it is planned to increase the volume of exports by 4 times,” - Irina Kashirina added.As part of the BIOTECHMЕD-2019 business program, the Russian Export Center, as a national institution to support non-oil exports, has shown an expert position during session “Export of medical services” where the focus was about forming an image of Russian medicine in the international arena and creating conditions for providing medical services for foreign citizens.The session participants noted the presence in Russia of a large number of progressive treatment centers capable of providing services to patients from abroad. The infrastructure of such institutions is now being significantly upgraded for the convenience of patients. Besides, visa regimes are being softened, work is underway in the field of security, services and resources for people with limited mobility are being developed. Among the most popular areas of medical tourism in Russia are such areas as obstetrics and gynecology, oncology and radiology, surgery.The IV Annual International Forum BIOTECHMED was held in Gelendzhik on September 16-17 and was attended by about 1,600 delegates from 70 regions of Russia and 31 countries. In total, 30 open events and 2 closed meetings were held as part of the business program, in which more than 200 speakers took part. At the exposition of the forum 22 stands were presented. The forum was attended by delegates from Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Jordan, Israel, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, UAE, Paraguay, Turkey, France, Switzerland, South Africa, and other countries.The event was supported by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the State Corporation Rostec, and the Administration of the Krasnodar Territory. The general partner was the Russian Export Center. The strategic partner is JSC National Immunobiological Company.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.