Northern Tier Bakery LLC of Saint Paul Park, Minnesota, is voluntarily recalling Chicken Salad Sandwiches sold under the brand name SuperMom’s (UPC 763913801286) and under the brand name Hometown Kitchen (UPC 763913260151).

The Chicken Salad Sandwiches were available at Speedway and other retail convenience stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin with ‘Enjoy Through’ dates of 9/30, 10/1, 10/2, 10/3, 10/4, and 10/7. The product was packaged in a black wedge container.

The voluntary recall was immediately initiated after the chicken supplier, Tip Top Poultry, Inc., a Rockmart, GA, establishment, informed Northern Tier Bakery of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

There have been no reports of illnesses from consumption of this product to date.

No other products are affected by this recall.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact 651-459-2253 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8 AM – 4 PM CST.