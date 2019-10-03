Secret Weapon Media Agency Wins Two More Telly Awards

Tanya H. Miller with Producer Corey Hannah

Madison, Alabama Advertising Agency Wins 2019 Bronze Telly Awards in Two Categories

We could not be more excited! We know our agency makes a serious effort to be sure our commercials meet very high-quality standards. We are proud of our partnership!” — Chase Baerlin, Vice-President, Bankston Motor Homes Inc.

MADISON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secret Weapon Media Agency Inc . has again been recognized as one of the outstanding TV commercial agencies by the Telly Awards . The agency won Bronze Tellys in both the Low-Budget Local TV Commercial Category and the People’s Telly Category for their Bankston Motor Homes commercial. The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, Storyhunter, ProductionHub, VR/AR Association, The Wrap and Digiday.Secret Weapon Media Agency, Inc. is a Madison Alabama Advertising Agency that specializes in getting their clients results that drive a positive return on investment. They are a ComScore Agency partner, and focus on TV, Radio, Social Media, and Marketing Blueprints. Established in 2018, the agency is focused on working with automotive dealers, and home services companies in the U.S.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.