Saia LTL Freight Opens New Indianapolis Terminal

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today the opening of its new Saia LTL Freight terminal in Indianapolis, Indiana this coming Friday, Oct. 4.



“We are thrilled about this new breakbulk terminal as it truly is a flagship facility for us,” said Saia President and Chief Operating Officer Fritz Holzgrefe. “Indianapolis is a gateway for freight moving through the heart of our network. Its completion is a game-changer and will allow us to better serve our customers in this thriving market for years to come.”

The standalone terminal is situated on 42 acres and offers over 64,000 square feet of dock space featuring 147 doors, with the opportunity to expand up to 300. It also features a nearly 15,000-square-foot, two-story office building; a 13,000-square-foot maintenance shop; and a high-speed fueling station. The state-of-the-art facility includes significant investments in energy efficient and sustainable construction along with the latest technology.

“Saia’s previous Indianapolis facility had exceeded capacity,” explained Holzgrefe. “At our new location, we will have additional doors, which means better, faster shipping, plus added yard space. With regard to our high volume appointment customers, we’ll be able to continuously load and build more direct trailers, thus reducing freight handling.”

This is the second Saia re-location in the last two weeks. The company recently moved its Philadelphia-area terminal to a new site with a larger facility consisting of a warehouse and dock along with a three-story office building and shop, all on 14 acres. Saia also recently opened three new terminals in Buffalo and Albany, New York and Erie, Pennsylvania as part of its expansion into the Northeast.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 165 terminals across 42 states and employs over 10,500 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit www.saia.com.

