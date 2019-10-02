Richardson Electronics Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) plans to release its financial results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2019 after the close of business on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. The release will be distributed by GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company’s website at www.rell.com.



On Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter fiscal year 2020 results. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

Below are the instructions with the general number and access code. Please note that those using these dial-in instructions and access code only, will be logged in as a guest . If you would like your name announced on the call, please also register using the link below.

Participant Telephone Instructions :

US Toll Free: 1-877-369-5230

US Toll: 1-617-668-3632

Access Code: 0355952#

International Dial-in Numbers

Register, receive a unique attendee ID by email and therefore be identified by name during the call (Note, this option cannot be shared by more than one person):

WebEx Entry Link: FY20 1st Quarter Earnings Call for Richardson Electronics

Need urgent assistance? Call 1-301-250-7202

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. CDT on October 11, 2019. The toll-free telephone number for the replay is (833) 922-0391.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For Details Contact: 40W267 Keslinger Road Edward J. Richardson Robert Ben PO BOX 393 Chairman and CEO EVP & CFO LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA Phone: (630) 208-2205 (630) 208-2203 (630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.