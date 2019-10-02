Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey Selected to Manage Sun Ridge Owners Association

/EIN News/ -- Fairfield, NJ, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey (CMC – NJ) has been selected as the new management company for Sun Ridge Owners Association in Flemington, NJ.

The Sun Ridge Owners Association is comprised of 744 single-family homes and condominiums. The community offers residents a variety of amenities including a scenic pond area, basketball courts, stunning walking trails, and tot lot. These beautiful homes are located in the prestigious Flemington-Raritan School District and are conveniently located near a variety of retail and leisure activities.

“Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey is excited to have been chosen as the trusted management partner for Sun Ridge Owners Association,” stated Mike Pesce, Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey president. “Our team looks forward to working with their board of directors to help them achieve their community’s goals.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



