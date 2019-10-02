Aduro Biotech Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 34th Annual Meeting (SITC 2019)

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies targeting the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) and A Proliferation Inducing Ligand (APRIL) pathways for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 34th Annual Meeting (SITC 2019) in National Harbor, MD from November 6 – 10, 2019. The abstracts, which will be presented in a poster session, include a clinical trial in progress description of the Phase 2 study of ADU-S100 (MIW815) in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as a first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), as well as nonclinical data on the role of TNF-alpha signaling on STING agonists.



Details of the posters are as follows:

Poster 396: A Phase 2 Efficacy and Safety Trial of ADU-S100 and Pembrolizumab in Adults with Head and Neck Cancer Category: Clinical Trial In Progress Date/Time: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 7:00 AM – 8:30 PM ET Location: Poster Hall (Prince George AB) Poster 660: TNF-alpha suppresses the Immunogenicity of STING-agonists Category: Immune-stimulants and immune modulators Date/Time: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 7:00 AM – 8:30 PM ET Location: Poster Hall (Prince George AB)

To view these abstracts, please visit the SITC 2019 website located at https://www.sitcancer.org/2019/home .



About Aduro

Aduro Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that are designed to harness the body’s natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. Aduro’s product candidates in the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) and A Proliferation Inducing Ligand (APRIL) pathways are being investigated in cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. ADU-S100 (MIW815), which potentially activates the intracellular STING receptor for a potent tumor-specific immune response, is being evaluated in patients with cutaneously accessible metastatic solid tumors or lymphomas. BION-1301, a first-in-class humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that fully blocks APRIL binding to both the BCMA and TACI receptors, is being evaluated in IgA nephropathy. Aduro is collaborating with a number of leading global pharmaceutical companies to help expand and drive its product pipeline. For more information, please visit www.aduro.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions or current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential for our therapies, the progress of our clinical programs and our ability to expand and drive our product pipeline alone or with collaborators. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “project,” “expect” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, early or preliminary clinical trial results may not be predictive of future results, our history of net operating losses and uncertainty regarding our ability to achieve profitability, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our ability to use and expand our technologies to build a pipeline of product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that have greater resources than we do, our reliance on third parties, and our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.



