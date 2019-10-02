H/Cell Energy Adds $500k in New Projects to Backlog

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, announced that it has been awarded over $500k in new contracts for environmental systems and general contracting projects.



The projects include work to be completed at various locations in Australia and the U.S. including Hyne Timber, Baringa Tavern, Chancellor State College, Blenners Transport, Cooinda Aged Care Centre, St. Andrew’s Anglican College, Townsville State High School, Eumundi Railway Station, Ergon Energy and Workspace.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "We are adding many new accounts as we continue to remain busy. Bid activity remains high and we are converting some of these bids to project awards that are added to our backlog. In addition to the new customers added, we are seeing a good level of repeat business which confirms our commitment to customer satisfaction. The management team is very encouraged about the project awards in the past few months which will hopefully be an indicator of a very good year ahead.”

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

H/Cell Energy Corporation

Investor Relations

3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200

Dallas, TX 75234

972-888-6009 USA







