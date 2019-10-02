New Pacific Metals Corp. Announces C$15 Million Bought Deal Financing

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with BMO Capital Markets (“BMO”), as sole underwriter, under which BMO has agreed to buy on bought deal basis 3,750,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$4.00 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$15 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted BMO an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 25, 2019 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc. (“Silvercorp”), a control person of the Company, has indicated its intent, by participating in the Offering, to maintain its pro rata interest of 28.93% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration and development at the Company’s wholly-owned Silver Sand project, for other potential project acquisitions, for working capital, and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, excluding Quebec and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Silvercorp is a control person of the Company. Accordingly, Silvercorp is a related party of the Company for the purposes of National Instrument 61-101 — Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("NI 61-101") and the acquisition by Silvercorp of Common Shares pursuant to the Offering is a related party transactions. The acquisition by Silvercorp of Common Shares pursuant to the Offering is exempt from the valuation and minority approval requirements of NI 61-101 pursuant to the exemptions in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of NI 61-101.

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in the Potosí Department of Bolivia, the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada and the RZY Project in Qinghai Province, China. Its largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals, Inc., and Pan American Silver Corp., one of the world's largest primary silver producers, which operates ten mines, including the San Vicente mine located in the Potosí Department of Bolivia.

