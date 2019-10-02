Deutsch NA CEO Mike Sheldon to Depart After 22 Year Tenure at Agency

Val DiFebo Remains CEO of Deutsch NY and Kim Getty is Named Deutsch LA CEO

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that Deutsch North America Chairman and CEO, Mike Sheldon, informed the company of his plans to leave the agency at the end of the year. Sheldon has been with Deutsch since 1997 and is credited with growing Deutsch Los Angeles from a small startup to a west coast agency powerhouse and opening Steelhead Productions. Since 2015, he has served as Deutsch’s top executive, overseeing both the Los Angeles and New York offices.

Two long-term executives, Val DiFebo and Kim Getty, will lead each of the agency’s two independent offices. Effective January 1, 2020, Getty, the current president of Deutsch LA, will become the CEO of that office. Both executives will report to Philippe Krakowsky, IPG’s COO.

“I have loved every crazy minute of being at Deutsch. From the day we started in LA with a small handful of people to the significant force we are today on both coasts. The thing I’m most proud of is the people that are in place to take the agency to the next level,” said Sheldon. “This decision was difficult and bittersweet, since Deutsch has been a very happy home for me for the last 22 years, and I will always be there for the agency and its people. But I’m really excited to see what other kinds of opportunities exist for me outside of agency life. I’ll take some time to explore before taking a step into the next chapter for me professionally.”

“Mike has been a force of nature in our industry and he leaves with our gratitude and best wishes. There are few people with the business building track record that Mike has to his name,” said Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of IPG. “It’s also gratifying to see a thoughtful succession plan that moves senior executives with strong track records into the top roles at both Deutsch offices. Val and Kim are both highly client-centric leaders who have driven consistently strong results as the head of their respective offices.”

“Deutsch LA and Deutsch NY have always maintained a great deal of autonomy, and that’s been central to each agency’s success. This move acknowledges that individuality and eliminates potential client conflicts between the two offices, while maintaining the strong Deutsch brand in both cities. Having known and worked with Val and Kim for some time, I look forward to seeing what we can do to grow their respective clients’ businesses,” said Krakowsky.

In recent months, Deutsch has added significant new business – the LA office was recently awarded Behr Paint, Mattel and global dot com redesign responsibilities for the Almond Board of California, while NY secured Reebok, Michelob Ultra and Budweiser global business and J&J’s Attune. Steelhead, the production unit within Deutsch, has also seen success, including the on-going filming of Modern Family, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and HBO’s Insecure, along with other marketing and entertainment projects.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

Tom Cunningham (Press) (212) 704-1326 Jerry Leshne (Analysts, Investors) (212) 704-1439



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.