Vital, a Canon Group company, Recognized in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2019 Report

/EIN News/ -- MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital, a leading provider in Enterprise Imaging solutions, was named in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2019 report 1 . This report can help CIOs assess the value of healthcare technologies that will enable the next-generation healthcare delivery organization archetype.



Vital was cited in the Vendor-Neutral Archive category.

According to Gartner, "A vendor-neutral archive (VNA) is an enterprise-wide image management platform and repository of patient-centric medical images and studies, and other unstructured clinical content resulting from care activity. Vendor neutrality is achieved by interfacing with picture archiving and communication system (PACS), and by accommodating proprietary vendor and healthcare provider requirements for medical image access, retrieval, manipulation, storage and viewing."

Vital, a Canon Group company, offers a comprehensive enterprise imaging solution that provides connectivity, migration consideration and workflow orchestrations on behalf of existing or new healthcare applications using standardized protocols. Vital delivers an interoperable solution that transforms and seamlessly connects legacy platforms with new applications, making data easily accessible throughout any enterprise – in real-time – helping both clinicians and healthcare leaders see the whole patient picture.

Jim Litterer, president and CEO of Vital, said, "We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner as a sample vendor in the Vendor-Neutral Archive category. Vital's commitment to providing leading-edge technologies to customers has been strong for over 30 years. We know our products enable healthcare organizations to provide better patient outcomes, create efficiencies and are revenue generating."

1 Gartner “Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies” by Barry Runyon and Gregg Pessin. June 26, 2019.

About Vital®

Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning 30 years. As the premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital's Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise anytime, anywhere, and in any standardized form. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization, giving clinicians the ability to make real-time precise decision-making for today's empowered healthcare consumer while delivering an exceptional patient care experience. For more information on how Vital is shaping the future of healthcare technology, visit www.vitalimages.com , or join the conversation on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

