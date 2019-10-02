Local Builder ADERA Celebrates 50 Years of Building West Coast Homes

Local Vancouver Wood Builder to start near 500 Sustainable SmartWoodTM Homes in BC

As highly regarded industry leaders through their use of cross-laminated timber (CLT), Adera has demonstrated their expertise by trademarking a new health-conscious building material called SmartWoodTM. Inspired by Adera’s unwavering commitment to innovation, this method of construction is faster, sustainably responsible, prevents heat loss, increases fire safety rating, and is seismically resilient.

“50 years of experience has led us to incorporate new technologies to better the homes we build for our customers,” says Eric Andreasen, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Adera Development. “We’ve created SmartWoodTM as a way to build stronger, healthier homes for British Columbians in an environmentally conscious manner for generations to come. SmartWoodTM is the combination of mass timber, cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels, Adera’s QuietHomeTM system, and our Sustainable practises. The result is a superior method of building residential multi-family homes.”

Adera is integrating the new SmartwoodTM technology into two of their new projects coming to market this year, Duet in West Coquitlam and CREST in North Vancouver. The attached picture is the first CLT panels flying into position and being installed at CREST last Friday. This run of panels is the start of more than 250 homes that will incorporate the mass timber SmartWoodTM technology. As a result, Adera will be constructing the most residential mass timber homes in North America. Adera will be starting a number of other projects that will take the number of residential homes using SmartWoodTM to nearly 500.

“Current homeowners and prospective home buyers can expect to see more alternative building materials used to reduce the carbon footprint of our homes to appeal to a forward-thinking, eco- friendly population,” says Andreasen. “As disruptors in this sphere, we are paving the way for innovation in development and challenge others to follow suit.” “Made-in-BC Adera intends to be the best mass timber (SmartWoodTM) builder in the world!” says Andreasen.

As Vancouver’s original leader in sustainability, Adera is dedicating the next 50 years to addressing issues of climate change and combating the use of greenhouse gas emissions in Vancouver real estate. With climate change and sustainability at the forefront of the global mindset, SmartWoodTM technology is a timely solution and welcome breath of fresh air.

About Adera Development

We believe that the little things matter; that an appreciation for how we live is the foundation of why we Live West Coast. At Adera, we know that the environment, family and communities are inextricably linked, and we all have the responsibility of building a better future. In order to provide a secure future for our families, our customers and those who make our community whole, we are committed to finding better ways to build. To learn more, visit Adera.com.

About SmartWood

Driven by innovation, SmartWoodTM is our way of building homes for the future. As steel was the preferred material of the 1800s, concrete the 1900s, SmartWood is the health-conscious material of the 21st century. As industry leaders through our use of cross-laminated timber (CLT), our approach to SmartWoodTM was created from our unwavering commitment to innovation and a better way of homebuilding.

