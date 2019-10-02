There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,619 in the last 365 days.

S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2019. 

Share Class                                                                  Ticker                          Amount Per Share

Class A Shares                                                             SBN                            $0.03535
Preferred Shares                                                          SBN.PR.A                   $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario  M5H 3T9

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.