Attorney General's Office lashes out at lawyers' conduct in press

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 2 - Attorney General's Office (PGR) has condemned the attitude of some national lawyers who resort to printed publications, online electronic communication platforms and social media to make statements on proceedings in which they participate.,

The stance is expressed in a letter reached Angop on Monday, in which the Attorney General, Hélder Fernando Pitta Grós, is quoted as having referred to the chairperson of Angolan Bar Association, Luís Paulo Monteiro Marques.

In the letter, the Attorney General also denounces the practice of some lawyers “making judgments” on the actions of the bodies intervening in the administration of justice, such as PGR and the courts, even “putting in question ”their decisions and suggest that there is no objectivity and impartiality.

"This behaviour by some lawyers can cause and has caused legal uncertainty and insecurity in society by implying (the lawyers) that the organs intervening in the administration of justice operate under dependence on the executive power, in violation of the separation of powers", the letter reads out.

According to the Attorney General, the suggestion that the intervention bodies in the administration of justice operate under the executive power "undermines" the construction and maintenance of the Democratic Rule of Law.

It states that the public appearances of some lawyers to comment on pending cases "contradicts the provisions expressed in legislation, adding that this stance is intended to seek "maliciously or objectionably" influence the resolution of legal claims, in which they are part or have interests.

In conclusion, Helder Fernando Pitta Gróz “warns” the OAA Chairman of the need to remind his members to comply with the provisions of the Angolan Bar Association, as well as the Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct.

