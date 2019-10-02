Constitutional Court gets new counsellor-judge

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 2 - The jurist and university lecturer Carlos Manuel dos Santos Teixeira is the new counsellor-judge of the Constitutional Court of Angola, appointed Tuesday by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.,

Until his appointment, Carlos Teixeira, born in Luanda on 16 November 1965, was director of the Research Centre in Public Policies and Local Governance of the Law Faculty of the public Agostinho Neto University (UAN).

He holds a law degree from the Agostinho Neto University Law School and a master of law from the Law Faculty of Coimbra University.

In this last institution, he is also preparing his doctoral thesis, on the theme “The State Business Activity in Angola: The Various Stages of State Intervention in the Economy”.

As a lawyer, he had been a legal advisor to the former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, and a member of the Multiperfil Clinic Management Board.

