Brompton Funds Provides Update on Dividend Growth Split Corp.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: DGS, DGS.PR.A) Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to an update presentation on Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the “Company”), hosted by Senior Portfolio Manager Laura Lau of Brompton Funds. Laura provides an update on the Company’s portfolio and performance. Brompton believes that Canadian stocks are undervalued and historically dividend growers have outperformed the broader market with lower volatility. The presentation recorded on September 30, 2019 has been posted to the Brompton Funds website at the following link:



Dividend Growth Split Corp. Update

The Company invests in a portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of large capitalization Canadian dividend growth companies. Since inception on December 3, 2007 to August 31, 2019, Class A Shares and Preferred Shares have generated annualized compound returns of 7.4%, and 5.4%, respectively. The Class A Shares have outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index by 2.8% per annum since inception.(1)

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton’s investment solutions include TSX listed closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

Annual Compound Returns (1)

Performance to August 31, 2019 YTD 1-Yr 3-Yr 5-Yr 10-Yr S.I

2007-12-3 Dividend Growth Split Corp. – Class A 55.9 % 7.3 % 9.8 % 4.7 % 13.0 % 7.4 % S&P/TSX Composite Index 17.1 % 4.3 % 7.2 % 4.1 % 7.3 % 4.6 % Dividend Growth Split Corp. – Preferred 3.6 % 5.4 % 5.4 % 5.4 % 5.4 % 5.4 % S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index (3.6 %) (13.5 %) 2.0 % (1.6 %) 1.6 % 1.7 % Dividend Growth Split Corp. - Unit 17.3 % 6.1 % 7.2 % 4.9 % 8.5 % 6.0 %

(1) Returns are for the periods ended August 31, 2019. The table shows the Company’s compound return on a Class A share, Preferred share and unit for each period indicated, compared with the S&P/TSX Composite Index (‘‘Composite Index’’). The Composite Index tracks the performance, on a market weighted basis, of a broad index of large-capitalization issuers listed on the TSX. The Company invests on an approximately equal weighted basis in a portfolio consisting primarily of Canadian dividend growth companies that is rebalanced at least annually. It is therefore not expected the Company’s performance will mirror that of the Composite Index, which has a more diversified portfolio. The Composite Index is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions, whereas the performance of the Company’s performance is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Further, the performance of the Company’s Class A shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Company’s Preferred shares.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



