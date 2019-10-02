TomTom Launches Map Styler

Developers can style any element of a map with new tool

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechCrunch Disrupt, TomTom [ TOM2 ], the location technology specialist, today announced the launch of TomTom Map Styler . This new tool provides a suite of web services to customize detailed and fresh maps for web and mobile apps. The free tool allows developers and designers to be in control of their map design and create custom map styles conforming to a particular brand identity.



With TomTom Maps API , developers can already integrate highly detailed and customizable maps in their application with only a few lines of code. TomTom Map Styler will now make it easier to use TomTom Maps API and create custom map styles. TomTom offers more than 900 map features to select from, and all features can be styled with brand identity elements like color, opacity, patterns, line width and font size. The interface is intuitive and user-friendly, so developers feel in control of modifying any element of the map.

Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise, said: “Our developer community actively use the TomTom Maps API, yet they can be a bit overwhelmed by the number of possibilities to modify map features. We introduced TomTom Map Styler to further improve the experience of customizing our maps, helping developers to keep visual consistency for their website or mobile app.”

Developers can get started with TomTom SDKs and APIs on TomTom’s self-service developer portal: developer.tomtom.com .

