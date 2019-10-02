OPPI Announces its New President

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI) is pleased to announce Justine Giancola, RPP as its new President. Justine is an Associate, Client Relationship Manager, Registered Professional Planner and Senior Project Manager with Dillon Consulting Limited, based out of their Kitchener Office.



The announcement took place at OPPI’s 2019 Annual General Meeting during OPPI19: Beyond25, OPPI’s three-day annual educational and networking event for Registered Professional Planners (RPPs) and allied professions in Ontario.

“Our RPP members play an important role in communities across Ontario by being the experts decision makers turn to when informing local choices and inspiring communities, and I am honoured to be leading OPPI as President during this critical time for the planning profession in Ontario,” says Giancola. “I, along with my colleagues on OPPI Council, know there is much to accomplish over the next two years to ensure the voice of planning is being heard loud and clear, communities across Ontario continue to benefit from RPP expertise, and that OPPI continues to provide exceptional value to its members.”

Justine has been with Dillon Consulting Limited for over 10 years and leads many internal and external initiatives across Ontario. She is the firm’s Client Relationship Manager for the Region of Waterloo. In this role, she strategically guides teams, focuses effort on high-value outcomes and builds relationships with this important local client.

For more information on Justine and OPPI’s 2019-2020 Council, please visit ontarioplanners.ca .

About the Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI)

OPPI is the recognized voice of the Province’s planning profession. Our almost 4,000 members work in government, private practice, universities, and not-for-profit agencies in the fields of urban and rural development, community design, environmental planning, transportation, health, social services, heritage conservation, housing, and economic development. Members meet quality practice requirements and are accountable to OPPI and the public to practice ethically and to abide by a Professional Code of Practice. Only Full Members are authorized by the Ontario Professional Planners Institute Act, 1994, to use the title “Registered Professional Planner” (or “RPP”).

Justine Giancola headshot OPPI President Justine Giancola, RPP



