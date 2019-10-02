eXp Realty Celebrates 10th Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today kicked off its 10th anniversary celebration at its annual event. EXPCON is bringing together 2,500 eXp Realty agents, brokers and staff as well as agents interested in learning more about eXp Realty.



First Decade of eXcellence

Ten years ago the company started with 25 agents in four U.S. states. Today, the company celebrates reaching 23,000 eXp Realty agents in North America, a 64 percent increase from the 14,000 agents announced during EXPCON last year. eXp also has grown geographically to serve home buyers and sellers in 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. Additionally, the company recently announced expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia.

“As we celebrate our first decade, it is truly gratifying to be surrounded by many of those who played such a significant role in the company’s success,” said eXp World Holdings CEO Chairman and Founder Glenn Sanford. “When we started eXp 10 years ago at the bottom of the housing market, the core business constraint was to build a technology-first real estate brokerage without the legacy overhead of traditional physical office space while sharing much of this new model with the agents and brokers who help us grow."

“We are also tremendously honored to have an amazing team around the world who are the truly the glue of eXp and work every day to deliver our value proposition to the agents and brokers who call eXp home. Our staff truly makes eXp the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet. As we celebrate our first decade of excellence, I am super stoked about our next 10 years as we continue to grow worldwide.”

Celebrating in Las Vegas

As part of EXPCON, attendees will learn from top producers, hear from eXp Realty leadership, and engage in valuable networking and relationship building.

Among the many events taking place, EXPCON attendees can participate in a number of other activities, including:

XCamp kicks off Wednesday morning as our unconference, which is organized by agents, brokers, staff and guests on the day of the event.

kicks off Wednesday morning as our unconference, which is organized by agents, brokers, staff and guests on the day of the event. Awards Gala Dinner will recognize eXp Realty’s top-producing agents and announces the Best of eXp Realty Video Awards for creativity exhibiting the company’s core values of community, service, sustainability, collaboration, transparency, integrity, innovation, agile and fun.

will recognize eXp Realty’s top-producing agents and announces the Best of eXp Realty Video Awards for creativity exhibiting the company’s core values of community, service, sustainability, collaboration, transparency, integrity, innovation, agile and fun. General session and breakouts led by company leadership and eXp agents.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 23,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. The company recently announced expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com .

