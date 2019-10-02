Allied Corp., a Medical Cannabis Company, Enters Into a Strategic Partnership Giving Access to The European Market

/EIN News/ -- KELOWNA, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTC: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership, by way of a signed agreement, with Slovenian based PharmaHemp d.o.o to provide superior CBD extract products for Allied’s immediate distribution into the European and Asian markets.



With the addition of this agreement to Allied’s supply chain, Allied now has an end-to-end solution for the development, production, manufacturing, packaging, shipping, distribution and sale of its products globally. This allows the Allied products and brands to gain access to the European and Asian markets. Allied intends to ship product in Q4 2019.

“Having the additional required European licenses and manufacturing capabilities close to the point of sale in place with our partners in Europe, this will allow us to quickly gain market share in Europe and beyond,” said CEO of Allied, Calum Hughes. “As we continue to expand our distribution into Europe and globally, this new relationship ensures that we can reach additional markets within our business plan.”

Additional information about Allied Corp. can be found at www.allied.health .

On behalf of the Board,

Calum Hughes

Chief Executive Officer

About PharmaHemp d.o.o.

PharmaHemp is a private company based in Ljubljana, Slovenia that has been providing superior quality cannabidiol “CBD” extracts since 2011. With fields in carefully selected European micro-locations, PharmaHemp extracts are 100% Organic and are produced using advanced supercritical CO2 fluid extraction technology with third party testing to verify their high quality.

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international cannabis company with a mission to help people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

Media Contact:

allied@5wpr.com

Investor Relations:

Anthony Zelen

ir@allied.health

+1-778-388-5258

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including words or phrases such as "anticipate", "become", "objective", "may", "will", "might", "should", "could", "can", "intend", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "plan", "is designed to", "project", "continue", or similar expressions suggest future outcomes or the negative thereof or similar variations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, that the Company will experience growth and will be able to expand globally.. We are also subject to various additional risks as described in our SEC filings at www.SEC.gov.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and may materially differ from actual results. Further, such forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price.

We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.







