The World’s Largest Food Sport Competition Cooks Up Big Numbers

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 8th Annual World Food Championships (WFC) is just weeks away, and its influence is already being felt throughout its new host city, Dallas, Texas. This one-of-a-kind culinary competition and foodie fest is the pinnacle event of Food Sport. WFC is the place where professional chefs and cooks go head-to-head in hopes of grabbing a slice of the biggest prize purse in Food Sport history –– over $350,000.

So, what is WFC’s recipe for a successful food fight? Check out the ingredients that make up the world’s largest Food Sport event:

More than 100,000 lbs of food will be shipped in and cooked up for attendees during the event

Almost 6,000 professional food entries will be served

1,500+ contestants (ranging from home cooks to chefs to pro teams) will attend from 40+ states and 15 countries

Nearly 500 teams will compete in cooking competitions throughout the five-day tournament

450+ volunteers will assist in operations

230+ professionally trained E.A.T.™ food judges will determine the winners

170+ companies will be featured throughout the championship

50 suppliers will serve out FREE samples in the Walmart Tasting Pavilion

32 companies will showcase new culinary gadgets and trends in The Innovation Station

30+ unique cooking demos will be performed on The Demo Stage featuring MAXimus (as seen on Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back)

20 returning WFC Category Champions who will attempt to defend or reclaim their world food titles

16 Texas-based companies will be introduced to VIP patrons through WFC’s Lone-Star Showcase

More than 10 local universities and high school culinary programs will be assisting the organizers and contestants during events like Bourb’N’Que and The Grand Tasting

WFC will conduct 10 championships in the world’s largest outdoor Kitchen Arena

10 “cheferees” will make sure that the rules and regulations are being followed throughout the food fight

Five kid entrepreneurial companies will be selling their products during the event

Four different TV film crews will be covering and capturing the activities for different shows on national and international networks

Two former multi-sport, pro-athletes are coming to grab a taste of the Food Sport action.

One mobile app will provide foodies all the necessary details during the five-day event.





Don’t miss your chance to be in the front row of this tasty experience. Daily admission starts out at just $10 but will increase to $20 at the gate (kids 12 and under are free)! Click here to see the full list of food-fun family events happening at WFC.

The 8th Annual WFC, presented by Walmart, will be held Oct. 16-20 at the Reunion Tower Lawn in Dallas, Texas. Find out more about this year’s competition and special food and family events like the World Food Games, Bourb’N’Que and more by visiting at www.worldfoodchampionships.com or follow World Food Championships on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), and Facebook or Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships)





About the World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live-event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooking masters competing for food, fame and fortune in ten categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Chili, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood and Steak. In 2018, over 1,500 contestants on nearly 500 official teams from 42 American states and 12 countries competed. More than 20 million people have attended WFC or have seen it on national TV over the past seven years. This year's Main Event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Reunion Tower Lawn, Oct. 16-20.

