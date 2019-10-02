OpenDrives Will Show at Annual NAB NY Show in New York October 16-17

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, a global provider of ultra-fast shared storage solutions for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, today announced its planned exhibition at the National Association of Broadcasters - New York Show in New York City on October 16-17, 2019. The company will showcase its high-performance NAS storage solutions running its Atlas operating system software at Booth N829. The OpenDrives team will demonstrate how its NAS storage solutions, patented software and intimate understanding of media workflows significantly boost real-world editorial, transcoding, color grading and visual effects workflows. OpenDrives solutions dramatically accelerate throughput and reduce latency to increase performance for media workflows and formats including 4K, 6K, 8K, High Dynamic Range (HDR), High Frame Rate (HFR) and virtual reality (VR). OpenDrives products accelerate virtually all applications, including Adobe Premiere, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, Foundry Nuke, Telestream Advantage and more.



Chad Knowles, chief executive officer of OpenDrives, said about the show, “OpenDrives has had a remarkable 2019 so far, extending our client portfolio into Europe as well as across new verticals including medical imaging, creative advertising and esports. We’re excited to be showing at NAB New York for the first time and sharing the fastest NAS systems in the market with our important stakeholders on the East Coast.”

Attendees are invited to schedule a meeting at the OpenDrives Booth (N829) to discuss the solutions that currently power the creative workflows of some of the largest media companies in the world.

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives develops network attached storage and workflow solutions that empower the world’s leading media companies to push the limits of technology and discover new efficiencies in their workflows and business models. With the industry’s best balance of cost-per-terabyte vs. performance, OpenDrives customers realize meaningful competitive advantages by creating, delivering and monetizing digital content faster and more efficiently.

For more information, please visit https://www.opendrives.com

