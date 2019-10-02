AMERICAN DREAM ANNOUNCES LYFT AS OFFICIAL RIDESHARE PARTNER

American Dream will offer Lyft riders exclusive benefits on-property, including a designated pickup and drop-off location

/EIN News/ -- East Rutherford, N.J., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Dream, the unrivaled destination for style and play, today announced a partnership with Lyft, a transportation network. Lyft will serve as the destination’s official rideshare partner and facilitate convenient and simplified access to and from American Dream. The partnership includes a designated Lyft pickup and drop-off location for a seamless guest experience, as well as a monthly program giving back to New Jersey non-profit organizations.

“American Dream will offer elite service experiences throughout our property,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO, American Dream. “From American Dream exclusives to pre-booking capabilities, our partnership with Lyft will offer convenient, comprehensive on-demand transit for guests and employees.”

"Lyft is excited to partner with American Dream to bring a new level of service to our riders," said Eric Plummer, Market Manager of Lyft New Jersey. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing ease of transportation to New Jersey and New York residents, as well as our shared dedication to giving back to our local community.”

The Lyft pickup and drop-off location at American Dream can be easily accessed, allowing drivers to meet their riders in a dedicated space designed to create seamless arrival and departure experiences. As a part of this multifaceted partnership, American Dream and Lyft, both integrated community partners, will select one local non-profit organization per month to receive up to $10,000 worth of complimentary tickets to an American Dream entertainment venue, along with transportation to and from the property provided by Lyft. The first recipient for this program will be Big Brothers Big Sisters NJ.

“American Dream is a multi-modal facility, offering something bespoke to everyone,” says Debbie Patire, Senior Vice President, Marketing at American Dream. “We are thrilled to partner with Lyft to ensure a premier travel experience for our guests and employees, as well as give back to our local community.”

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, will provide customers with an entirely unique experience. The property offers a curated mix of unparalleled entertainment, retail and dining options - all in one location. The dream begins October 25, 2019.

ABOUT LYFT

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities by offsetting carbon emissions from all rides, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, electric bikes and scooters, and public transit partnerships.

PR CONTACT

Dana McHugh

PR Director

American Dream

dana.mchugh@americandream.com

Nathan Kovach KCD Worldwide kovach@kcdworldwide.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.