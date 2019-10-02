CIO Leadership: Hunter Muller Predicts That Amazon’s Alexa Will Create New Markets and Fundamentally Transform the Technology Industry

HMG Strategy’s President and CEO forecasts that the Alexa family of products and services will create long-term competitive advantages for Amazon and will revolutionize how we shop for consumer goods

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy , the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders, predicts that Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant will dramatically change how consumer shop for goods and extend into the B2B space by revolutionizing how technology executives purchase IT products and services.



To read Hunter Muller’s blog post on his latest prediction, click here .

“In a recent article on the topic, CNBC raises a legitimate question regarding the uncertain financial benefits of flooding the market with Alexa-powered products,” says Muller. “That said, Amazon has a history of turning risky business models into amazing cash engines, and I firmly believe that Amazon is on the track to victory again with its Alexa product offerings.”

In his latest Hunter Muller Predicts article, Muller also envisages how Alexa will ultimately transform technology leadership.

“In the very near future, many of the executive decisions that consume our time and energy will be support by AI,” says Muller. “We won’t be replaced by machines, but we will have access to far better levels of decision support than ever before. This is a result of how AI feeds off huge amounts of data to learn from the data and help provide executives with faster and better decision-making capabilities.”

To learn more about Hunter Muller’s previous leadership, technology industry and stock market predictions as well as other thought leadership articles in HMG Strategy’s Digital Resource Center, click here .

