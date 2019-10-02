Missile Defense Agency Selects Aerojet Rocketdyne to Mature Hypersonic Defense Component Technology

Aerojet Rocketdyne awarded contract up to $18,984,061 under the Missile Defense Agency’s Broad Agency Announcement for Hypersonic Defense Component Technology

Effort will focus on Axial Upper Stage technology risk reduction

Aerojet Rocketdyne has decades of experience in design, development and production of advanced hypersonic propulsion technology

/EIN News/ -- HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has been awarded a contract worth up to nearly $19 million by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to mature Axial Upper Stage (AUS) component technologies and analytical tools to demonstrate component, material and architecture solutions to support future hypersonic development efforts.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne has 25 years of success in the design, development and production of axial rocket motors and controllable propulsion systems on MDA, Navy and Army programs,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. “Our leadership in both solid and liquid propulsion, along with a disciplined systems engineering approach make Aerojet Rocketdyne a great choice for maturing advanced hypersonic defense technology.”

This effort will focus on risk reduction of AUS technology that will support future development efforts being conducted by MDA’s Advanced Technology Program Executive Office in the area of hypersonic defense.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

