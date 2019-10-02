NABP Receives FDA Funding to Develop Data-Sharing System for Improved Oversight of Compounding Pharmacies

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) is pleased to announce it has been awarded funding from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to create a data system to assist with the collection of critical information to protect public health. The new system will enable the collection, management, and sharing of information regarding compounding pharmacies in the United States. The project aims to reduce the risk of injury to patients from drug products that have been improperly compounded.

Prescription drug compounding is a valuable patient service. Designing a platform to share information about current compounding practices is a necessary first step to managing the processes for the compounding of drugs. NABP provides a similar data-sharing system to its member state boards of pharmacy for its clearinghouse and accreditation services. The new FDA funded data system will leverage NABP’s capacity and expertise in interjurisdictional data sharing between regulators.

The new data system will provide the boards of pharmacy with a tool to report interstate compounding pharmacy information to the state boards of pharmacy and FDA. This tool will organize and make available information and data needed to make informed oversight determinations. Further, the platform will enable the boards of pharmacy to prioritize their resources to address the compounding pharmacies that pose the highest risk to patients. Upon completion, the project will reduce risks to patients by fostering better and more targeted oversight of compounding pharmacies.

NABP’s project will improve upon the information currently available to the state boards of pharmacy and FDA about compounding pharmacies. As a result, the boards of pharmacy and FDA will gain a better understanding of the interstate distribution of compounded drugs, including significant compliance issues, enabling them to advance public health protections associated with compounded drugs.

“Receiving this grant from FDA will allow NABP to collect, manage, and share compounding data beyond what is currently available,” said NABP President Jack W. “Jay” Campbell IV, JD, RPh. “With the Association’s expertise in building data-sharing mechanisms, and its unique relationship with state pharmacy regulators, this project presents a great opportunity for NABP to lend its expertise to advancing the safety of compounded medications and thus advancing patient safety.”

“We are pleased to work with NABP to establish an information-sharing system for state-regulated drug compounded activities. The system will improve the information available to federal and state regulators about the interstate distribution of compounded drugs,” said Janet Woodcock, MD, director of FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “We’ll continue to work closely with NABP and other stakeholders to protect the public and address risks associated with poor-quality compounded drugs.”

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health. Visit nabp.pharmacy to learn more.

